Officers donate holiday gifts to Minnesota families in need

A family in St. Paul got a Christmas surprise Saturday from the Minnesota Asian Peace Officer Association.

Officers from departments across the Twin Cities metro donated gifts to a family who is going through a setback this holiday season.

The family's five-year-old boy – the youngest of six kids -- was hit by a car outside their house last month. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and still hasn’t gained back his ability to communicate or move around on his own.

"From the bottom of our hearts we are truly, truly blessed," said Kate, mother of the boy. "We’ve gone through a lot and Christmas is probably not on our minds right now after what we’ve gone through, but thank you so much for thinking of us and choosing our humble family."

Minnesota Asian Peace Officer Association gave out gifts to families in need Saturday. (FOX 9)

Officers donated gifts and gift cards to the whole family, hoping to give them a hand and some joy this holiday.

"For us, a lot of us, we pay it forward to these families to make sure they have that spark and that light during the holidays season," said Pheng Xiong, president of the MN Asian Peace Officers Association.

The St. Paul family was nominated by some of the officers that responded to the initial call of the little boy being hit by a car.

The officers also surprised a family in Chaska. This was the 13th year the MN Asian Peace Officers Association has donated gifts to families in need.