Off-duty St. Paul officer crashes into building, sparking fire

St. Paul police say alcohol is suspected to be involved when an off-duty officer crashed into a vacant building, which then caught fire early Thursday morning.

What we know

The incident happened shortly after midnight on the 700 block of East Third Street. Police say a driver crashed into a vacant building and the vehicle then caught on fire.

Officers at the scene attempted to put out the blaze with fire extinguishers, but it started to grow, so the St. Paul Fire Department was called in to assist.

Police said the van was found partially inside the building and the driver was the only occupant. He was not injured in the crash.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor, but police did not share further details.

Who was the driver?

Authorities identified the driver as an off-duty St. Paul police officer. The department said he remains employed but will work in a non-patrol role while the Minnesota State Patrol investigates the case.

The off-duty officer has not been officially charged as of Friday afternoon.

What they’re saying

St. Paul’s Police Chief Axel Henry released the following statement about the crash:

"This incident is deeply concerning and does not reflect or align with the values of our department or the expectations we have of each other or the people we serve. We are cooperating with the Minnesota State Patrol’s investigation and are following our internal policies and procedures."