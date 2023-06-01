Wrong-way driver causes crash in Oakdale, 2 dead

Two people were killed when a wrong-way driver caused a collision on Interstate 694 in Oakdale early Thursday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it responded to the crash around 2:24 a.m. in the northbound lane of I-694 at Stillwater Boulevard after a driver in a Toyota Corolla, who was driving southbound in the northbound lane, collided with a person driving a Pontiac Vibe in the northbound lane. The Vibe spun out after being struck and hit a Mercedes Sprinter van in the northbound lane.

The driver of the Vibe was ejected from the car and did not survive. A juvenile passenger in the Vibe was taken to Gillette Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Corolla was also killed in the crash.

MSP says the driver of the Sprinter van was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.