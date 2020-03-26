Expand / Collapse search

Now a COVID-19 specialty facility, new patients begin moving in to transformed Bethesda Hospital

Coronavirus
Bethesda Hospital Chief Nurse shows off newly transformed Bethesda Hospital

The Hospital was quickly transformed into a COVID-19 specialty healthcare center and now the facility is ready for patients Thursday afternoon.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - In just days, 50 patients were moved out of St. Paul’s Bethesda Hospital and the building was transformed into a COVID-19 specific treatment facility.

The hospital went from zero ICU beds to 35 isolated rooms with ventilators available for all 35 patients who might need them to save their lives.

Thursday, just hours before patients were scheduled to move in, the medical team demonstrated how to put on and take off their personal protective equipment.

Healthcare worker demonstrates how they equip themselves to handle COVID-19 patients

A medical worker gives a personal protective equipment demonstration in the general care unit at Bethesda Hospital. This process will have to be done every time medical staff heads into a patient room for any reason. The N95 respirator mask comes out for more serious patient contact.

M Health Fairview staff are assessing patients with the virus at its other facilities and deciding which ones will be best served by moving to what is now being called “Bethesda-COV” for their ongoing care.

Bethesda-COV can handle a total of 90 patients, including the 35 intensive care units.

COVID-19 patients are expected to begin arriving Thursday afternoon. At the outset, the hospital will be for COVID-19 patients who are already in the M Health Fairview system, but that could change depending on the illness spike across the Twin Cities metro region.

Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota to become specialty COVID-19 facility

