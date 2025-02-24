Met Council may transition Northstar Commuter Rail service to bus service

article

The Brief The Met Council and MnDOT are exploring if the Northstar Commuter Rail should be transitioned to a bus service. This news comes as Republicans in the Minnesota House are pushing for a bill that would formally end Northstar service. That bill is scheduled to get a hearing on Monday.



The Metropolitan Council is going to explore if the Northstar Commuter Rail service should be transitioned to a bus service.

Northstar train to become a bus service?

Local perspective:

The Met Council Chair Charlie Zelle and Minnesota Department of Transportation Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger released a statement on Monday, saying a recent study of the Twin Cities-St. Cloud-Fargo/Moorhead corridor made it clear that more cost-effective transit options exist for the corridor that's being served by the Northstar Commuter Rail.

They have started the process of exploring transitioning the train service to bus service, with a timeline and projected future savings expected to be released in the "coming months."

The Northstar Commuter Rail provides rail service between downtown Minneapolis and Big Lake, stopping at stations in Elk River, Ramsey, Anoka, Coon Rapids and Fridley. It also connects to buses for services to and from St. Cloud.

What they're saying:

Here's the full statement from Zelle and Daubenberger:

"MnDOT’s recent Twin Cities – St. Cloud-Fargo/Moorhead Corridor study makes it clear we can provide more cost-effective transit service in the corridor currently being served by Northstar Commuter Rail. As the world and consumer demand changes, we must be willing to be flexible and innovative to offer better service while saving dollars. We have jointly started the process to explore transitioning to bus service in this corridor. That process includes working with our federal partners and our rail partners at BNSF Railway, who we have appreciated as a critical partner. In the coming months, we will have more information, including timeline information and projected future savings. For Minnesotans who currently utilize this service, we are committed to working with you to ensure you have access to high-quality transportation in this corridor."

Minnesota politician aims to discontinue Northstar operations

Dig deeper:

This statement from the Met Council and MnDOT comes as Rep. Jon Koznick (R-Lakeville) is pushing for proposed legislation that would end Northstar operations. The bill is scheduled to have a hearing at 1 p.m. in the House Transportation and Finance Policy Committee.

In a statement Monday, Koznick said, "It’s ironic that MnDOT and the Met Council suddenly scramble to take action on the same day we are advancing legislation to terminate Northstar operations. This announcement — made with almost zero notice — only confirms that Northstar’s financial losses and declining ridership can no longer be ignored.

"Northstar has been an over $320 million failed experiment, costing taxpayers $11 million annually despite near-zero ridership. My bill and today’s MnDOT and Met Council announcement ensure that Minnesota formally requests federal approval to shut it down so we can stop wasting money and focus on real transportation solutions. The question will be, how soon can this be done?

"Instead of waiting until their hand was forced, MnDOT and the Met Council should have taken proactive steps years ago. This bill forces them to do what’s right for taxpayers and finally put an end to 18 years of wasteful spending. I’m glad they finally seem to agree that Northstar rail is not viable or feasible!"