Dramatic deer rescue from Lake Bemidji: Video

A buck was rescued from Lake Bemidji after getting trapped on the ice.

Video, shared by Visit Bemidji on social media, shows the deer getting caught and continuously breaking through the ice. The deer got on the ice after running through Paul Bunyan Park and entering the lake near the Mississippi River inlet.

READ MORE: Deer rescued on thin ice by Prior Lake Fire Department

The Bemidji Fire Department and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources teamed up to help the buck. Firefighters trekked out onto the lake to steer the deer to shore, where he then got out of the water.

Watch the video of the rescue in the player above.