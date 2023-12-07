Expand / Collapse search

Dramatic deer rescue from Lake Bemidji: Video

By FOX 9 Staff
Wild Nature
The Bemidji Fire Department and the Minnesota DNR rescued a buck from Lake Bemidji recently. The buck ran through Paul Bunyan Park and entered the lake near the Mississippi River inlet. Firefighters trekked out onto the lake to steer the deer to shore, where he got out of the water.

Video, shared by Visit Bemidji on social media, shows the deer getting caught and continuously breaking through the ice. The deer got on the ice after running through Paul Bunyan Park and entering the lake near the Mississippi River inlet. 

The Bemidji Fire Department and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources teamed up to help the buck. Firefighters trekked out onto the lake to steer the deer to shore, where he then got out of the water.

