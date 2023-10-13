North Mankato police warn about cougar sighting

article

North Mankato police issued a warning this week after what appears to be a cougar was captured on a resident's surveillance video.

In photos shared by the department, a screenshot shows what appears to be a cougar walking through the yard of a home on Omega Court, which police say is near a ravine on the north side of town.

Officers say the Department of Natural Resources was alerted about the sighting. But, police say that cougar-human interactions are rare, so residents shouldn't be overly concerned about an attack. That said, your pet might face a higher risk, as officers warn cougars primarily hunt smaller mammals.

Police encourage residents to keep an eye on their pets when outside.