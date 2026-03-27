No Kings rally in St. Paul on March 28: Everything you need to know
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - More than 3,200 No Kings events are scheduled to take place across the United States on Saturday to protest President Donald Trump's policies, with the flagship event being held in St. Paul.
Organizers say tens of thousands of people could gather in the Twin Cities for what may become the largest No Kings rally to date, and emphasized the events are intended to remain peaceful.
While the main event is centered in St. Paul, smaller demonstrations are planned throughout Minnesota, meaning people across the state may encounter protest activity. And whether you’re planning on attending the events or not, there are impacts to be aware of.
Here’s what you need to know for the No Kings event.
Kick off marches and Capitol rally
Local perspective:
The day’s events will begin with marches launching from three locations in St. Paul:
- St. Paul College, located at 235 Marshall Avenue (1.5 mile walk to the Capitol)
- Harriet Island, located at 110 Harriet Island Road (0.6 mile walk to the Capitol)
- Western Sculpture Park, located at 387 Marion Street (0.5 mile walk to the Capitol)
Participants will gather at noon at each site for a brief program before marching to the State Capitol for a 2 p.m. rally featuring speakers, including lawmakers and advocates, as well as musical performances.
St. Paul road closures
Road closures:
Traffic disruptions are expected throughout the day due to large crowds and road closures. Previous No Kings rallies brought about 100,000 protesters to Minneapolis.
St. Paul police say several streets and highway exit ramps will be temporarily closed on Saturday due to the protests. Streets highlighted in blue below are expected to be closed from 11:45 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. while the streets highlighted in red are closed Saturday morning through the evening.
Map of planned St. Paul road closures for the "No Kings" rally at the Minnesota Capitol. (Supplied)
The temporary road closures include:
- Wabasha Street from Kellogg Boulevard to 12th Street
- John Ireland Boulevard to 12th Street
- Eastbound Concordia Ave. at Western Avenue
- Eastbound and westbound Kellogg Boulevard at John Ireland Boulevard
- Westbound Rondo Avenue at Marion Street
- Eastbound Ravoux Street at Marion Street
- Southbound and northbound Marion at Fuller Avenue
- Southbound and northbound Rice Street at Fuller Avenue
- Eastbound and westbound I-94 Marion Street Exits
- Northbound I-35E 11th Street Exit
- Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at University Avenue to Sherburne Avenue
Organizers strongly encourage attendees to bike, carpool or take public transportation as parking is limited.
Safety and sign notices
Safety plans:
Organizers say safety is a top priority for Saturday’s event, noting that a comprehensive safety plan is in place and trained marshals will be on site to help de-escalate any potential conflicts.
"A core principle of all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolence. We ask every participant to help de-escalate potential conflicts, respect others even in disagreement, and follow the law throughout the event," Indivisible Twin Cities said in a statement. "If you encounter anyone attempting to provoke conflict, do not engage. Instead, alert the nearest marshal."
While signs are encouraged, organizers say they should not be mounted on sticks or anything that could be used as a weapon. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, are also prohibited.
List of speakers at St. Paul No Kings rally
St. Paul speakers:
The Capitol rally is expected to feature appearances from several high-profile activists and performers.
The full list of speakers, as of Friday morning, includes:
- Joan Baez, singer and activist
- Minister JaNaé Bates, ISAIAH, and multifaith leaders
- Nick Benson, flight data activist, MN50501
- Katie Bethell, MoveOn Civic Action
- State Representative Shelley Buck
- Malika Dahir, Reviving the Islamic Sisterhood for Empowerment
- Natalie Ehret, Haven Watch
- Attorney General Keith Ellison
- Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan
- Jane Fonda, actor and activist
- Leah Greenberg and Ezra Levin, Indivisible
- Saint Paul Mayor Kaohly Her
- Imam Makram El-Amin
- Deepender Singh Mayell, MN-ACLU
- U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-05)
- Carolina Ortiz, COPAL
- Sarah Parker, Voices of Florida Project and 50501
- Maggie Rogers, singer-songwriter and activist
- U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT)
- AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler
- Bruce Springsteen, musician and activist
- SEIU President April Verrett
- Governor Tim Walz
- American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten
- Robert Weissman, Public Citizen
- Emcee Ash Woodard-Henderson
Rallies planned across Minnesota
What you can do:
There are dozens No Kings rallies scheduled all over Minnesota on March 28.
To see if there is a rally in your area, click here. Some require sign-ups to see the exact location.
The Source: This story uses previous FOX 9 reporting and information from Indivisible Twin Cities.