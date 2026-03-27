No Kings rally in St. Paul on March 28: Everything you need to know

The Brief A flagship No Kings rally is planned for the Minnesota State Capitol on Saturday, with tens of thousands of people expected to attend. Many people will march to the Capitol for the 2 p.m. rally, and St. Paul police are closing some roads. Here's everything you need to know.



More than 3,200 No Kings events are scheduled to take place across the United States on Saturday to protest President Donald Trump's policies, with the flagship event being held in St. Paul.

Organizers say tens of thousands of people could gather in the Twin Cities for what may become the largest No Kings rally to date, and emphasized the events are intended to remain peaceful.

While the main event is centered in St. Paul, smaller demonstrations are planned throughout Minnesota, meaning people across the state may encounter protest activity. And whether you’re planning on attending the events or not, there are impacts to be aware of.

Here’s what you need to know for the No Kings event.

Kick off marches and Capitol rally

Local perspective:

The day’s events will begin with marches launching from three locations in St. Paul:

St. Paul College, located at 235 Marshall Avenue (1.5 mile walk to the Capitol)

Harriet Island, located at 110 Harriet Island Road (0.6 mile walk to the Capitol)

Western Sculpture Park, located at 387 Marion Street (0.5 mile walk to the Capitol)

Participants will gather at noon at each site for a brief program before marching to the State Capitol for a 2 p.m. rally featuring speakers, including lawmakers and advocates, as well as musical performances.

St. Paul road closures

Road closures:

Traffic disruptions are expected throughout the day due to large crowds and road closures. Previous No Kings rallies brought about 100,000 protesters to Minneapolis.

St. Paul police say several streets and highway exit ramps will be temporarily closed on Saturday due to the protests. Streets highlighted in blue below are expected to be closed from 11:45 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. while the streets highlighted in red are closed Saturday morning through the evening.

Map of planned St. Paul road closures for the "No Kings" rally at the Minnesota Capitol. (Supplied)

The temporary road closures include:

Wabasha Street from Kellogg Boulevard to 12th Street

John Ireland Boulevard to 12th Street

Eastbound Concordia Ave. at Western Avenue

Eastbound and westbound Kellogg Boulevard at John Ireland Boulevard

Westbound Rondo Avenue at Marion Street

Eastbound Ravoux Street at Marion Street

Southbound and northbound Marion at Fuller Avenue

Southbound and northbound Rice Street at Fuller Avenue

Eastbound and westbound I-94 Marion Street Exits

Northbound I-35E 11th Street Exit

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at University Avenue to Sherburne Avenue

Organizers strongly encourage attendees to bike, carpool or take public transportation as parking is limited.

Safety and sign notices

Safety plans:

Organizers say safety is a top priority for Saturday’s event, noting that a comprehensive safety plan is in place and trained marshals will be on site to help de-escalate any potential conflicts.

"A core principle of all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolence. We ask every participant to help de-escalate potential conflicts, respect others even in disagreement, and follow the law throughout the event," Indivisible Twin Cities said in a statement. "If you encounter anyone attempting to provoke conflict, do not engage. Instead, alert the nearest marshal."

While signs are encouraged, organizers say they should not be mounted on sticks or anything that could be used as a weapon. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, are also prohibited.

List of speakers at St. Paul No Kings rally

St. Paul speakers:

The Capitol rally is expected to feature appearances from several high-profile activists and performers.

The full list of speakers, as of Friday morning, includes:

Joan Baez, singer and activist

Minister JaNaé Bates, ISAIAH, and multifaith leaders

Nick Benson, flight data activist, MN50501

Katie Bethell, MoveOn Civic Action

State Representative Shelley Buck

Malika Dahir, Reviving the Islamic Sisterhood for Empowerment

Natalie Ehret, Haven Watch

Attorney General Keith Ellison

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan

Jane Fonda, actor and activist

Leah Greenberg and Ezra Levin, Indivisible

Saint Paul Mayor Kaohly Her

Imam Makram El-Amin

Deepender Singh Mayell, MN-ACLU

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-05)

Carolina Ortiz, COPAL

Sarah Parker, Voices of Florida Project and 50501

Maggie Rogers, singer-songwriter and activist

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler

Bruce Springsteen, musician and activist

SEIU President April Verrett

Governor Tim Walz

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten

Robert Weissman, Public Citizen

Emcee Ash Woodard-Henderson

Rallies planned across Minnesota

What you can do:

There are dozens No Kings rallies scheduled all over Minnesota on March 28.

To see if there is a rally in your area, click here. Some require sign-ups to see the exact location.