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Minnesota weather: Bright Monday before light shower chances late tonight

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Published  May 11, 2026 6:22am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9
MN weather: Bright before shower chances late Monday

MN weather: Bright before shower chances late Monday

Minnesota is in for a bright, calm Monday before a few light showers move in late tonight. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz has the forecast. 

The Brief

    • Expect a sunny and mild Monday with highs in the 60s and some 70s southwest.
    • A few scattered showers are possible late Monday night, mainly north and east of the metro.
    • Tuesday turns windy before warmer temperatures arrive later in the week.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A pleasant Monday brings sunshine and 60s across Minnesota before a few spotty showers move in late tonight.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota 

What to expect:

Monday starts with plenty of sunshine and a crisp, slightly frosty feel in some areas.

Temperatures warm nicely through the day, with widespread highs in the 60s. The Twin Cities metro is expected to reach around 68 degrees, while southwestern Minnesota may see a few 70s. Northern Minnesota stays a bit cooler.

High-level clouds are expected to move in late Monday afternoon as a clipper system passes through the region. The cloud cover will thicken overnight, bringing a chance of scattered showers, though most will likely stay dry.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast 

What's next:

Tuesday turns breezy, with northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph at times. Despite the wind, temperatures remain mild, with highs in the 70s across parts of central and southern Minnesota. Northeastern regions stay cooler in the 40s and 50s.

Wednesday turns calmer with temperatures in the low 70s. A warming trend begins on Thursday as temperatures climb into the upper 70s. Temperatures push into the 80s by Friday, along with increasing humidity. 

A few isolated storms are possible late Thursday into Friday and again by Sunday as the warmer pattern continues.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: 

(FOX 9)

The Source: This forecast uses information from FOX 9 meteorologists. 

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