Richfield PD release bodycam video showing deadly shooting of Desaver Brian Hollis

The Brief The Richfield Police Department released bodycam video showing the April 29 shooting of Desaver Brian Hollis. Hollis was shot after a 911 call reporting a car prowler along the 7500 block of Morgan Avenue in Richfield. Hollis was killed and a Richfield officer was hurt during an exchange of gunfire following a chase through a parking lot.



Richfield police have released body camera video showing the fatal exchange of gunfire between an officer and Desaver Brian Hollis last month, which left Hollis dead.

Richfield PD police shooting

The backstory:

In the early morning hours of April 29, police said they responded to the report of a car prowler along the 7500 block of Morgan Avenue shortly before 3:30 a.m.

While responding, officers spotted Hollis a block away from the original scene on Oliver Avenue South. They tried to stop him, but Hollis ran away. During the chase, officers said Hollis pulled a gun and there was an exchange of gunshots.

During the exchange, a Richfield police officer, later identified as Sgt. Mario Leon, was struck in the hand by a bullet. Sgt. Leon and another officer, Sgt. Kristian Schultz, also fired shots.

Hollis was killed in the exchange of gunfire.

Richfield PD release bodycam video

What we know:

On Sunday, the family of Desaver Brian Hollis announced they had hired a national civil rights law firm and was meeting with the City of Richfield and the Minnesota BCA about Hollis' death.

Monday morning, the Hollis family had viewed the bodycam video of the shooting. Shortly after, the Richfield Police Department released the video of the shooting to the public.

Timeline:

The video starts from Sgt. Leon's body camera, showing him in his squad. In the video, he states he sees a man walking on Oliver Avenue. He activates his lights and moves towards that man. As he jumps from his squad, he yells at the man to "stop right there."

Sgt. Leon chases Hollis through a parking lot until the officer tackles Hollis to the ground and there is a struggle. At that point, Hollis appears to raise a gun and then gunshots are heard.

What's next:

The Hollis family is expected to speak with members of the media after their meeting with the BCA on Monday. The BCA is reviewing the use-of-force by Richfield police and will submit its findings to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, which will review the shooting.

In a statement last month, Mary Moriarty said: "Our office is aware of a fatal use-of-force incident early Wednesday in Richfield. We are in contact with the BCA and will evaluate the case when their investigation is complete.

"We’re grateful the injured officer is being treated and is expected to be released. We also want to send our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased individual. This is a tragic and traumatic situation for all involved."