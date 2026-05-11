Bloomington apartment fire: Residents rescued as crews battle 2-alarm blaze

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The Brief Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a three-story apartment building in Bloomington on Monday morning. Officials say people have been rescued from third-floor balconies. It's unclear whether injuries have been reported.



Fire officials say multiple people have been rescued from a burning apartment building in Bloomington on Monday morning.

Bloomington apartment fire

What we know:

The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire at a large three-story apartment building on the 9700 block of Grand Avenue.

Officials say crews have carried out several rescues from third-floor balconies, and called a second alarm fire for additional aid.

In a 9:45 a.m. update, fire officials say the fire is under control and crews remain on scene to tackle hot spots and ventilate smoke from the building.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said how many people were rescued or whether any injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.