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Bloomington apartment fire: Residents rescued as crews battle 2-alarm blaze

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Published  May 11, 2026 9:16am CDT
Fire
FOX 9
article

Bloomington Fire Department at the scene of an apartment fire on the 9700 block of Grand Avenue,  (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a three-story apartment building in Bloomington on Monday morning.
    • Officials say people have been rescued from third-floor balconies.
    • It's unclear whether injuries have been reported.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Fire officials say multiple people have been rescued from a burning apartment building in Bloomington on Monday morning. 

Bloomington apartment fire

What we know:

The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire at a large three-story apartment building on the 9700 block of Grand Avenue.

Officials say crews have carried out several rescues from third-floor balconies, and called a second alarm fire for additional aid. 

In a 9:45 a.m. update, fire officials say the fire is under control and crews remain on scene to tackle hot spots and ventilate smoke from the building. 

What we don't know:

Officials have not said how many people were rescued or whether any injuries have been reported. 

The cause of the fire has not been released. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

The Source: This story uses information from a Bloomington Fire social media post. 

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