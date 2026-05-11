Bloomington apartment fire: Residents rescued as crews battle 2-alarm blaze
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Fire officials say multiple people have been rescued from a burning apartment building in Bloomington on Monday morning.
Bloomington apartment fire
What we know:
The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire at a large three-story apartment building on the 9700 block of Grand Avenue.
Officials say crews have carried out several rescues from third-floor balconies, and called a second alarm fire for additional aid.
In a 9:45 a.m. update, fire officials say the fire is under control and crews remain on scene to tackle hot spots and ventilate smoke from the building.
What we don't know:
Officials have not said how many people were rescued or whether any injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire has not been released.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
The Source: This story uses information from a Bloomington Fire social media post.