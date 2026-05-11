Metro Transit bus crashes into south Minneapolis home after deadly collision with pickup

The Brief A pickup truck crashed into a metro bus early Monday morning at 10th Avenue and 38th Street in south Minneapolis, killing the pickup truck driver. The bus, which had no passengers, crashed into the side of a nearby home after being struck. The bus driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say the pickup driver was going at a high rate of speed and ran a stop sign, crashing into the bus.



A Metro Transit bus crashed into a south Minneapolis home early Monday after a pickup truck driver ran a stop sign and slammed into the bus. Authorities say the pickup truck driver was killed, and the bus driver was left injured.

Deadly crash involving Metro Transit bus

What we know:

The crash happened shortly before 4:20 a.m. at the intersection of 10th Avenue South and East 38th Street. Investigators say the pickup truck driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when it blew through a stop sign and struck the Metro Transit bus.

The impact caused the bus to crash into a nearby home and wiped out the front porch. The pickup truck burst into flames following the collision. Authorities say the pickup truck driver died at the scene.

The Metro Transit bus driver, who had just started their shift and was the only person on board at the time, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There was no one inside the house at the time of the incident.

Damage from a Metro Transit bus crashing into a home at the intersection of 10th Avenue South and East 38th Street in Minneapolis. (FOX 9)

What they're saying:

"This is not how anybody wants to start their day. It’s not a great scene," said Metro Transit communications manager Drew Kerr. "We’re going to clean it up as quickly as we can. We’re fortunate there was nobody on the bus or inside the home who was hurt."

What we don't know:

The area surrounding the crash was closed Monday morning as crews investigated the scene.

The crash is under investigation by Metro Transit police. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.