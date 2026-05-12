Hantavirus in Minnesota: Officials monitor person who might have been exposed

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Health says it is monitoring one person for possible hantavirus exposure after overseas travel. Officials say the risk to the public remains very low and the person has no symptoms. The department is working with local partners and the CDC and will provide updates if needed.



Health officials say they are monitoring a Minnesota resident after possible exposure to hantavirus abroad.

Hantavirus exposure in Minnesota

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is monitoring one person who may have been exposed to hantavirus while overseas. The person was in contact with someone on the MV Hondius cruise who tested positive for the Andes virus, a type of hantavirus.

The department says the person being monitored has been cooperative and is being checked daily for symptoms. At this time, the person does not have any symptoms.

Dig deeper:

MDH says the Andes virus is the only hantavirus known to spread between people, and usually requires close contact with someone who is sick. Most hantaviruses are carried by rodents and can make people very ill.

Officials say they are working closely with local health agencies, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and healthcare partners to monitor the situation, and that the current risk to the public is very low.

What's next:

The department says it is prepared to update the public if the situation changes, or if there are new developments.

Health officials say they will not share the identity or further details about the person being monitored due to privacy concerns.