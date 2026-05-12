Fridley shooting: Anoka County Sheriff’s Office makes 2 arrests

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The Brief The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says two arrests have been made in connection with a shooting in Fridley Saturday night that left a woman critically injured. Authorities say a 38-year-old man and 37-year-old woman, both from Columbia Heights, are in custody. What led up to the incident remains under investigation.



The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says it has made two arrests in connection with a shooting in Fridley Saturday night that left a woman critically injured.

2 arrested in shooting

What we know:

Authorities say a 38-year-old man and 37-year-old woman, both from Columbia Heights, are in custody in the Anoka County Jail on multiple charges related to the shooting.

Jail records show both were taken into custody on Monday. Criminal charges have not yet been filed.

Fridley shooting

The backstory:

Investigators say they responded to a reported shooting at about 9:03 p.m. Saturday in the area of Interstate 694 (I-694) and University Avenue Northeast.

Authorities then determined a woman driving an SUV north on University Avenue Northeast was shot by someone else in another motor vehicle.

The SUV then left the roadway before coming to a stop near the I-694 ramp, authorities say.

The woman who was shot was then taken to the hospital in critical condition before she was stabilized. A juvenile who was also in the SUV was not injured.

What we don't know:

What led up to the shooting is still under investigation.