No Kings Rally: St. Paul prepares for potentially historic event this weekend

The Brief The No Kings Rally is expected to draw 100,000 people to the Minnesota State Capitol on Saturday. Celebrity activists including Bruce Springsteen, Joan Baez, Jane Fonda and Sen. Bernie Sanders will appear at the flagship event in St. Paul. Police are preparing for large crowds and urging attendees to use public transportation or carpool due to limited parking and street closures.



Anticipation is building as St. Paul prepares to host the No Kings Rally, which could be the biggest protest in Minnesota’s history.

Preparations underway for No Kings Rally at State Capitol

What we know:

The No Kings Rally is set to take place at the Minnesota State Capitol, with organizers expecting 100,000 people to attend and protest the policies of President Trump.

The event is part of a nationwide movement, with more than 3,300 demonstrations planned across the country Saturday, but the flagship rally is happening in St. Paul.

The stage is already set on the Capitol grounds, and organizers say this could be the largest protest ever seen in the state.

"It's just been so uplifting to know that there are this many other people who support the same things that we do and feel the same way," said Kristin LaDuke, who plans to attend the rally.

People power

What they're saying:

"Given what has taken place in Minneapolis and St. Paul for the last four months we feel it is important for us to show our disapproval for the way things have been going in our country and show our support for Minnesota," said Bob LaDuke, who will also plans to attend the event.

"I think it’s a perfect place to be the flagship location, and I'm really excited and proud to be part of that," said his wife Kristin.

Attendees are encouraged to bring signs, but organizers emphasize that even legal weapons are not allowed and signs must not be attached to sticks or anything that could be used as a weapon.

Security measures for a historic protest

Local perspective:

Several notable names and celebrity activists are expected to attend the rally.

Bruce Springsteen is set to perform his popular protest song, and other speakers and performers include singer Joan Baez, actress Jane Fonda and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

St. Paul police say 300 officers from various agencies will be on hand to keep everyone safe.

"We do live on the edge of downtown. We could actually watch this from our balcony but we're still going to walk a couple of blocks and come up here," said Bob LaDuke.

Police are asking those planning to attend to carpool or use public transportation, as parking will be limited and several streets in the area will be closed for the event.

Dozens of smaller demonstrations are also planned around Minnesota as the state joins the nationwide movement.