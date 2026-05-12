Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (May 15–17)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Spring is in full bloom across Minnesota this weekend, with art studio tours, food trucks, medieval mayhem, and thousands of plants ready to find new homes.
Art-A-Whirl
- May 15, 5 p.m. — May 17, 5 p.m.
- Northeast Minneapolis, 1101 NE Central Ave
- Free event; more info at nemaa.org/art-a-whirl
The nation's largest open studio tour returns for its 31st year, inviting visitors to explore over 100 sites and connect with more than 1,500 artists across northeast Minneapolis. Tour private studios, browse galleries, and purchase original artwork throughout the weekend.
Lilac Fest 2026
- May 16, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- 2614 30th Ave S, Minneapolis
- Free event
Celebrate spring with hands-on lilac syrup making, refreshing lilac iced tea, local artist vendors, and craft activities in this fragrant neighborhood gathering.
Knights & Pints at Boom Island Brewing
- May 16, 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Boom Island Brewing, Minnetonka
- Free event
Medieval combat meets craft beer in this all-ages extravaganza featuring armored knights battling with steel weapons, themed beers and wine, food trucks, vendor markets, and evening tavern songs from Gus the Bardic Troubadour. Costumes encouraged.
Shakopee Spring Food Truck Festival
- May 16, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- The Landing, 2187 County Road 101
- Free event
Over 30 food trucks bring everything from savory to sweet, plus local vendors, live music, and family-friendly activities for a full day of flavor and fun.
2026 Spring Plant Sale
- May 16, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Hopkins Pavilion, 11000 Excelsior Blvd, Hopkins
- Free admission
One of Hennepin County's largest plant sales offers 23,000+ perennials, annuals, natives, vegetables, and herbs, with Master Gardener Volunteers on hand to answer all your growing questions.