Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (May 15–17)

Spring is in full bloom across Minnesota this weekend, with art studio tours, food trucks, medieval mayhem, and thousands of plants ready to find new homes.

Art-A-Whirl

May 15, 5 p.m. — May 17, 5 p.m.

Northeast Minneapolis, 1101 NE Central Ave

Free event; more info at nemaa.org/art-a-whirl

The nation's largest open studio tour returns for its 31st year, inviting visitors to explore over 100 sites and connect with more than 1,500 artists across northeast Minneapolis. Tour private studios, browse galleries, and purchase original artwork throughout the weekend.

Lilac Fest 2026

May 16, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

2614 30th Ave S, Minneapolis

Free event

Celebrate spring with hands-on lilac syrup making, refreshing lilac iced tea, local artist vendors, and craft activities in this fragrant neighborhood gathering.

Knights & Pints at Boom Island Brewing

May 16, 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Boom Island Brewing, Minnetonka

Free event

Medieval combat meets craft beer in this all-ages extravaganza featuring armored knights battling with steel weapons, themed beers and wine, food trucks, vendor markets, and evening tavern songs from Gus the Bardic Troubadour. Costumes encouraged.

Shakopee Spring Food Truck Festival

May 16, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The Landing, 2187 County Road 101

Free event

Over 30 food trucks bring everything from savory to sweet, plus local vendors, live music, and family-friendly activities for a full day of flavor and fun.

2026 Spring Plant Sale

May 16, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Hopkins Pavilion, 11000 Excelsior Blvd, Hopkins

Free admission

One of Hennepin County's largest plant sales offers 23,000+ perennials, annuals, natives, vegetables, and herbs, with Master Gardener Volunteers on hand to answer all your growing questions.