No charges considered for North High principal Friestleben, Hennepin Co. Attorney says

Following a press conference calling for charges against North High School principal Mauri Friestleben for ’criminal negligence’ in leading a protest that let school out early and put student Deshaun Hill on the street where he was shot and killed, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office (HCAO) says it will not seek additional charges for her actions.

Following the first day of jury selection in the trial against Fohrenkam, William Walker, the civil attorney for Deshaun Hill Junior’s family announced the family believes that, "the principal made a grave mistake and we believe it should be investigated by the appropriate authorities."

However, FOX 9 has confirmed that the HCAO does not plan to purse charges against Friestleben.

"The murder of Deshaun Hill was a senseless act of gun violence that devastated those who knew and loved him, the North High School community, and the public more broadly. After a thorough, effective investigation by the Minneapolis Police Department, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office is now focused on holding the sole person we believe responsible for the murder accountable," HCAO said in a statement. "Neither the investigation nor any additional recent public comments support any additional charges related to Deshaun’s death."

Hill was 15-years-old and a star athlete at North High when he was fatally shot on Feb. 9, 2022, after brushing shoulders on the sidewalk just blocks from the school.

Cody Logan Fohrenkam, 29, of Minneapolis, is facing a charge of second-degree murder for the alleged shooting, according to the criminal complaint.

Court records show that Fohrenkam has a lengthy rap sheet, with 10 separate incidents on file from 2010 to 2018, including convictions for assault, robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and arson.

Hill’s parents argue they should have been notified students were leaving campus as part of an organized walkout Principal Friestleben participated in.

"Her job was to be a principal, not an activist," Walker told FOX 9. "Her job was to be a principal to guard these children."

Following the walkout and subsequent shooting, Friestleben was placed on leave by the school district – an act she called "being fired" on social media. However, after a community outpour, she was reinstated the following week.

In recent weeks, the district signed off on a $500,000 settlement with the Hill family to end any potential future civil litigation.

A new Showtime documentary, Boys in Blue, has also since been released, and focuses on North High’s football program as well as the death of Hill.