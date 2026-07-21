Disabled Bloomington woman's wheelchair van destroyed by fire, strangers step in to help

The Brief A woman in Bloomington lost her wheelchair-accessible van to a fire July 9. Donations are helping the family manage expenses as they look for a new van. The woman’s caretaker now has to carry her into a Jeep for transportation.



A fire that destroyed a wheelchair-accessible van has made getting around much harder for a Bloomington woman and her caretaker.

How the fire started and what was lost

What we know:

Flames started in the engine and quickly spread through the van, leaving it unsalvageable.

Jacob and AJ Armbrust had just returned home after electrical problems forced them to cancel a family visit.

"I think there was some gremlins in there or something," said Jacob Armbrust.

Jacob noticed smoke as soon as he parked and immediately got AJ out of the van.

"I got her out as fast as I could. As soon as I got her out, I could see fire underneath," said Armbrust.

AJ has lived with cerebral palsy for most of her 29 years, and the van was a gift from a camp for people who use wheelchairs.

It was more than just transportation — it held special memories.

"That van was really special for her, our first date was in the van and so she was sad about getting wrecked," said Armbrust.

The fire not only destroyed the van but also damaged another van and a tree in their driveway.

Jacob managed to save a ramp from the fire, but many of AJ’s medical supplies were lost.

Local support and the path forward

What they're saying:

The cost of towing the van and replacing supplies added to the family’s expenses, but donations through a GoFundMe page are helping them stay afloat.

"We don't have to worry about getting evicted or kicked out for next month," said Armbrust.

For now, Jacob has to carry AJ into a Jeep whenever they need to leave home. Disability coverage will help convert a new van for wheelchair access, but they still need to raise enough money to buy another vehicle.

"It would be amazing, you have no idea," said AJ Armbrust.

The family is grateful for the support from strangers as they work to get back on the road.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how much more money is needed to purchase a new van or how long the process will take before AJ has wheelchair-accessible transportation again.