Inver Grove Heights police investigating 3 found dead inside residence
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities say three people were found dead inside an Inver Grove Heights residence Sunday afternoon after police were called to do a welfare check on an individual.
Inver Grove Heights incident
What we know:
The Inver Grove Heights Police Department responded to the 3200 block of 78th Street East Sunday afternoon to do a welfare check. When officers arrived, they located three people inside a residence who were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say there is no active threat to the public. What led up to the incident, and what caused the call for a welfare check are under investigation.
Incident under investigation
What we don't know:
Authorities say the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is providing assistance at the scene. The medical examiner will identify the three people dead, as well as their cause of death.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Inver Grove Heights police at (651) 450-2530.