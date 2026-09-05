Allina doctors at Unity, Mercy hospitals file strike notice after 3 years without contract

The Brief More than 150 doctors at Unity and Mercy Hospitals filed a 10-day strike notice after three years of bargaining without a contract. The strike is set to begin Sept. 14 and run through Sept. 17, with physicians citing pay cuts and denied sick leave as key issues. Allina Health says it remains hopeful a deal can be reached before the strike, with a negotiation session scheduled for Sept. 9.



Doctors at two Twin Cities hospitals are heading toward a strike after years of stalled contract talks.

Allina doctors set to strike Sept. 14

What we know:

More than 150 physicians at Unity and Mercy Hospitals have filed a formal 10-day strike notice against Allina Health, setting the stage for a walkout beginning Sept. 14 and running through Sept. 17.

The physicians, represented by Doctors Council-SEIU, have been negotiating their first-ever contract with Allina Health for three years without reaching an agreement. The group includes hospitalists, OBGYNs, psychiatrists and critical care physicians.

What we know:

The doctors voted with 91% support to authorize the strike in June. Among their key concerns: Allina providing sick days in line with Minnesota state law and the company's continued proposals of pay cuts at the bargaining table. The physicians are also pushing for improved working conditions and a greater say in patient care decisions.

The group first won union recognition in early 2024 — a result that was delayed from mid-2023 after Allina challenged the outcome.

Dr. John Wust III, an OB-GYN at Mercy and Unity Hospitals since 1996 and an Allina employee since 2009, explained why he voted to strike.

"It is the unanimous opinion of our bargaining team that Allina is not bargaining in 'good faith' when they continue to deny sick days to physicians and only come to the table with pay cuts," said Wust. "We've seen our system prioritize finances over patient care. Our physicians have earned and deserve a seat at the table when decisions that affect our patients are being made, and we need change now!"

A broader labor fight at Allina

Dig deeper:

The physicians' strike notice follows a similar filing earlier this week by Allina hospice nurses represented by SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa, who are planning a seven-day strike from Sept. 11 through Sept. 17. The two unions plan to picket together as negotiations with Allina continue.

What we don't know:

The strike is also unfolding against the backdrop of a proposed merger between Allina Health and Sutter Health. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is currently reviewing whether the deal is in the public interest, a process that has drawn questions and concerns from frontline workers, patients and community members. It remains unclear how the ongoing labor disputes could affect that review.

Allina Health's response

The other side:

In a statement to FOX 9, Allina Health said it is disappointed that some Mercy Hospital physicians are choosing to strike rather than continue negotiations.

"Strikes do not benefit anyone and have the potential to disrupt care at extremely busy hospitals that are absolutely vital to delivering care in the northwest metro," said Allina officials. "Our next negotiation session is Sept. 9, and we remain hopeful we can reach an agreement that responsibly recognizes the important role our physicians play while maintaining Allina Health's long-term sustainability and our ability to provide affordable care to the communities we serve."

Allina added that it is committed to ensuring safe care continues throughout the strike and will contact patients directly if any scheduling changes arise as the strike date approaches.