Driver killed after Honda strikes overpass bridge in Oakdale
Oakdale, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver was killed Saturday afternoon after his vehicle left the road and struck an overpass bridge foundation in Oakdale, troopers said.
Deadly Woodbury crash
What we know:
Troopers say the driver, identified as 61-year-old Roger Swanson of Woodbury, was headed northbound on I-694 near the 4th Street North overpass when his vehicle went off the roadway to the right.
Investigators say Swanson's Honda Accord struck the bridge foundation. Swanson died as a result of the crash.
What we don't know:
Investigators did not say what may have caused the Accord to leave the roadway.
The Source: Information from Minnesota State Patrol