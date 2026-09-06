Driver killed after Honda strikes overpass bridge in Oakdale

The Brief A 61-year-old Woodbury man was killed Saturday after his car left I-694 and struck a bridge foundation in Oakdale. Roger Swanson, 61, died after his Honda Accord went off the roadway and hit a bridge foundation. The cause of the deadly I-694 crash remains unclear.



A driver was killed Saturday afternoon after his vehicle left the road and struck an overpass bridge foundation in Oakdale, troopers said.

Deadly Woodbury crash

What we know:

Troopers say the driver, identified as 61-year-old Roger Swanson of Woodbury, was headed northbound on I-694 near the 4th Street North overpass when his vehicle went off the roadway to the right.

Investigators say Swanson's Honda Accord struck the bridge foundation. Swanson died as a result of the crash.

What we don't know:

Investigators did not say what may have caused the Accord to leave the roadway.