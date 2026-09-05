Interstate 94 shooting: Man critically hurt on Minneapolis freeway

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The Brief Minneapolis police say a man was shot on Interstate 94 eastbound between Portland Avenue and Chicago Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 5. The victim was found on 35W northbound at 11th Avenue with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and is hospitalized in critical condition. The suspect fled eastbound on I-94 in a vehicle, and the case remains under investigation.



A man is fighting for his life after a shooting on a Minneapolis freeway.

Minneapolis Interstate 94 shooting

What we know:

The Minneapolis Police Department responded to a shooting at 4:38 p.m. Saturday on eastbound Interstat 94 between Portland and Chicago Avenues. When officers arrived, they located a male shooting victim on northbound Interstate 35W at 11th Avenue.

Police say the victim suffered a suspected gunshot wound to the abdomen. Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. He is listed in critical condition.

What they're saying:

Police say video captured the shooting, which allowed officers to pinpoint the scene on I-94 eastbound between Portland Avenue and Chicago Avenue and collect evidence from the area.

What we don't know:

Police say the suspect left the scene eastbound on I-94 in a vehicle. It is not known at this time whether any arrests have been made or whether the suspect has been identified. The department's FAST Investigators are continuing to look into the case.

The Minnesota State Patrol also provided assistance at the scene.