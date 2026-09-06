Minnesota State Fair Day 11: Friends of the Fair Day

Sunday is Day 11 of the Minnesota State Fair. It's Friends of the Fair Day at the Great Minnesota Get-Together, and a day to celebrate the Minnesota State Fair Foundation.

Fair-goers can donate to the foundation to make sure it gets better every year, and to get some benefits of their own. Regular admission prices at the gates: $20 for adults (13-64) and $18 for seniors (65+) and kids (5-12).

The State Fair grandstand is hosting the Amateur Talent Contest Finals Sunday night. Admission is free.