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Last updated:  Sep 06, 2026 - 4:11 PM CDT

Minnesota State Fair Day 11: Friends of the Fair Day

FOX 9
Minnesota State Fair Day 11: Friends of the Fair Day

Sunday is Day 11 of the Minnesota State Fair. It's Friends of the Fair Day at the Great Minnesota Get-Together, and a day to celebrate the Minnesota State Fair Foundation.

Fair-goers can donate to the foundation to make sure it gets better every year, and to get some benefits of their own. Regular admission prices at the gates: $20 for adults (13-64) and $18 for seniors (65+) and kids (5-12).

The State Fair grandstand is hosting the Amateur Talent Contest Finals Sunday night. Admission is free.

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Minnesota