Dinkytown shooting leaves 2 men hurt; 1 arrested

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The Brief Two men were hurt in an overnight shooting early Sunday in Dinkytown. Officers heard gunshots while responding to "several disturbances" in Dinkytown. Police ultimately arrested one man who allegedly had a handgun without a permit to carry.



Two men were shot in Dinkytown early Sunday morning, the second act of violence in the area just days before University of Minnesota students are set to start fall classes.

Shooting in Dinkytown

What we know:

Minneapolis police say officers responded to the area of 4th Street SE and 13th Avenue SE to assist the University of Minnesota Police Department with "several disturbances" near that intersection when they heard gunshots.

Officers then located two men who police say had suffered "suspected gunshot wounds." The men were treated at the scene before being transported to the hospital. Police say both victims are expected to survive their injuries.

Dig deeper:

Officers detained several people at the scene and ultimately arrested one man who had a handgun without a permit to carry. He was booked into the Hennepin County Jail for the weapons violation. Several other handguns were also recovered from the scene and held as evidence.

Stabbing in the same area

The backstory:

The shooting followed a separate stabbing in the same area early Friday morning. Officials said an altercation between two people ended in a stabbing around 2:30 a.m., also near 4th St. SE and 13th Ave. SE.

Big picture view:

The two separate acts of violence came as students were back on campus at the University of Minnesota ahead of the start of the fall semester next Tuesday.

What's next:

The shooting remains under investigation by the department's FAST Investigators.