Woman opens shelter in Minneapolis to help struggling young adults

A Twin Cities woman is turning her grief into positive change.

Felicia Robertson opened the Starte Thomas Runaway Prevention Program on Monday. The shelter is meant to provide a safe place for young adults who may be struggling. Robertson opened the shelter in remembrance of her daughter who would have been 19 on Monday. She overdosed while away from home.

Robertson is now welcoming people like her daughter with open hands.

"Some may not be dealing with drug addiction, and some may be dealing with drug addiction, but what we want to give you is we want to give you resources, we want to give you tools you need to be successful, we want to help you find permanent housing," she said.

The shelter is located in north Minneapolis. You can visit their Facebook page for more information.