Xcel Energy Center getting new name for 2025-26 Wild season
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The home of the Minnesota Wild is getting a new name for the 2025-26 season.
Wild announces new partnership
What we know:
Team officials said Tuesday they’ve reached a new multi-year agreement with Xcel Energy.
After a 25-year partnership, Wild officials say Xcel Energy will continue to be a major community and business partner. Their naming rights agreement will expire this summer.
"We are extremely thankful for our 25-year naming and team marketing rights partnership with Xcel Energy," Wild owner Craig Leipold said in a statement. "Xcel Energy has been an incredible supporter of our team since our inaugural season, and we look forward to continuing to collaborate with them on a number of unique community initiatives as part of our new, long-term partnership."
What will the arena be called?
What we don't know:
Details on the new name of the Wild’s arena have not been announced.
Xcel Energy Center opened on Sept. 29, 2000. Wild officials said Xcel Energy will continue to have a presence in the arena and for online platforms.
The arena itself will have a new name starting next season.
What's next?
Timeline:
While we wait for a new name to be put on the Wild's arena, the team can clinch a spot in the Western Conference Playoffs on Tuesday night. They need at least a point against the Anaheim Ducks.
The Source: The Minnesota Wild announced the news on Tuesday.