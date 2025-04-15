Xcel Energy Center getting new name for 2025-26 Wild season

article

The Brief The home of the Minnesota Wild will have a new name starting in the 2025-26 season. Team officials announced Tuesday that, after 25 years, they're seeking a new name for Xcel Energy Center while maintaining a community partnership. Xcel Energy Center opened in September 2000.



The home of the Minnesota Wild is getting a new name for the 2025-26 season.

Wild announces new partnership

What we know:

Team officials said Tuesday they’ve reached a new multi-year agreement with Xcel Energy.

After a 25-year partnership, Wild officials say Xcel Energy will continue to be a major community and business partner. Their naming rights agreement will expire this summer.

"We are extremely thankful for our 25-year naming and team marketing rights partnership with Xcel Energy," Wild owner Craig Leipold said in a statement. "Xcel Energy has been an incredible supporter of our team since our inaugural season, and we look forward to continuing to collaborate with them on a number of unique community initiatives as part of our new, long-term partnership."

What will the arena be called?

What we don't know:

Details on the new name of the Wild’s arena have not been announced.

Xcel Energy Center opened on Sept. 29, 2000. Wild officials said Xcel Energy will continue to have a presence in the arena and for online platforms.

The arena itself will have a new name starting next season.

What's next?

Timeline:

While we wait for a new name to be put on the Wild's arena, the team can clinch a spot in the Western Conference Playoffs on Tuesday night. They need at least a point against the Anaheim Ducks.