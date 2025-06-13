New laws in Minnesota that go into effect July 1, 2025

The Brief Several new laws go into effect on July 1 in Minnesota. One big change come July 1 is that young boaters will need a permit to operate watercraft. Another new law will allow lane splitting and lane filtering for motorcyclists.



Several new laws are set to take effect in Minnesota on July 1, 2025. Here's a list.

New Minnesota boating law

Boating law:

A new state law that goes into effect on July 1 will require boaters to have a watercraft operator's permit to drive a boat or personal watercraft (PWC) in Minnesota. It will start with boaters 21 and younger, but by 2028, the requirements will extend to all ages.

To get the permit, you have to go to a DNR website and pay a $34.95 one-time fee. Then study an online boater's safety course and pass a final exam, all of which is estimated to take about three to four hours.

If you pass, you can print a certificate of completion until you receive your permanent permit in the mail within three weeks.

Minnesota DNR officials say they are working to spread awareness ahead of the new requirements, instead of writing tickets.

Motorcycle lane splitting law in Minnesota

Lane-splitting law:

Starting July 1, motorcycle riders will legally be allowed to squeeze between cars on the road — but with some pretty strict guidelines.

The new law allows for a motorcycle rider to pass another vehicle in the same direction of travel in the same traffic lane but at no more than 25 mph and no more than 15 mph over the speed of traffic in the traffic lane.

The law also makes lane filtering legal. This is allowed when two or more lanes of traffic are traveling in the same direction and traffic is not moving, such as a traffic jam or at a traffic light. The motorcycle rider can then move through traffic, but at no more than 15 mph above the speed the traffic is traveling.

Cannabis tax increasing

Cannabis tax is going up:

Starting on July 1, so long as Gov. Tim Walz signs the bill into law (he's expected to), the cannabis tax goes up 50%, from 10% to 15%. The tax will impact everything that contains cannabis, including CBD and hemp-derived cannabinoids.

This increased tax was part of the budget bills the Minnesota Legislature passed in the special session in June. The change is expected to generate more than $200 million in additional revenue for the state of Minnesota, according to Minnesota House analysis of the change.

This change will mean Minnesota will have one of the highest cannabis taxes in the country.