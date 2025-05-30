New Minnesota boating law will take effect on July 1

The Brief A new state law will require boaters to have a watercraft operator's permit to drive a boat or jet ski. The law will start with boaters 21 and younger this year and expand to include older boaters by 2028. The new rules will take effect July 1.



The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says starting July 1, boaters 21 years old and younger will need a watercraft operator's permit to drive a boat or jet ski in the state.

'A little nerve-racking'

What we know:

Ellery Winter, 16, gets out on Lake Minnetonka three or four times a week.

But soon other boaters will have to have an official Minnesota boating license like she does.

"I think it's so important that there are no people going out onto the lake that don't know what they're doing, causing accidents. Don't want any injuries or anything," said Winter.

Lakes becoming busier and busier

The backstory:

Starting July 1st, boaters 21 and younger will need a watercraft operator's permit to drive a boat or jet ski in the state.

The DNR says the requirement will gradually apply to older age groups over the next three years, and once boaters receive their boating permit, it will last a lifetime. They won't have to renew it.

"That's probably a step in the right direction. Any chance to have some skills before you get out on the water is always good," said boater Chris Zastoupil.

To get the permit, you have to go to a DNR website and pay a $34.95 one-time fee. Then study an online boater's safety course and pass a final exam, all of which is estimated to take about three to four hours.

If you pass, you can print a certificate of completion until you receive your permanent permit in the mail within three weeks.

"I think that it's busy and this is a busy lake and we all need to know what we're doing," said Chris' wife, Kacey.

What they're saying:

The DNR says the goal is to make the state's lakes and rivers safer for everyone.

Winter hopes word is getting out, so Minnesotans don't miss the boat.

"I just think it's super important that everyone is aware of the regulations and that they follow the safety rules so that everyone can go about and have a fun time on the lake," said Winter.

The DNR says boaters will have time to get their permits and adjust to the new rules.

Full enforcement won't begin until 2028.