Motorcycle lane splitting will be legal soon in MN, but can be dangerous

A couple of very bad motorcycle crashes on Twin Cities roadways last week highlighted the dangers of a type of riding that becomes legal next year.

Lane splitting legality

If you’ve ever seen a motorcycle squeezing between cars on the road, that’s what we’re talking about.

Riders can’t do it now, but it’ll be legal in nine months with some pretty strict guidelines.

Motorcycle experts say doing it within those restrictions will help everybody on the road.

Safety with two wheels on the road is what revs Jed Duncan’s engine.

With 25 years of motorcycle training under his belt, and countless stories of crashes in his memory bank, he spends his days helping riders avoid pitfalls.

‘Good choices’ critical

"Motorcycles are dangerous," Duncan told FOX 9. "Way more dangerous than driving a car. But they're not completely crazy. You just have to make some good choices."

Crashes highlight danger

Duncan cringes a little when he sees the aftermath of a deadly collision like one last week when a motorcycle hit a stopped vehicle on Highway 36 near Rice.

He sees red flags when traffic camera video from the day before shows a motorcyclist speeding and lane splitting on I-35W right before sideswiping one car and smashing into a second.

"We're not going to place blame," Duncan said. "But at the same time, going 80 mph when traffic is almost at a standstill, that isn't a good idea in a truck."

What is lane splitting?

Lane splitting is riding between stopped or moving vehicles in the same lane.

Duncan compares it to having an HOV lane for motorcycles.

Advocates say it leads to reductions in traffic congestion, and improved rider safety.

But research from places where it’s legal is limited and conflicting.

It’s illegal in most states, but Minnesota will allow it starting July 1, 2025.

Lobbyist Phil Stalboerger helped get it through the Minnesota Legislature after a car rear-ended him while stopped in traffic, throwing him off his bike and badly injuring his wife.

"The legislature said, 'yes, let's do this'," said Stalboerger. "Let's put some parameters around this. Let's make sure that we're doing this the right way."

Minnesota guidelines

Minnesota riders will only be able to split lanes at speeds up to 25 mph, and no more than 15 mph faster than traffic.

Stalboerger discourages riders from doing it before it’s legal, and the motorcyclist in the I-35W crash was not within those parameters.

"And we don't want that to be happening," he said. "We want them to abide by the law. Let's do this safely and do it when it becomes law."

How to make it safer

Research has shown the leading cause of motorcycle crashes that don’t involve a drunk or speeding rider is right-of-way violations by the drivers of other vehicles.

A public awareness campaign between now and July 1 will draw attention to lane splitting and watching out for motorcycles.