Minnesota’s new boating law begins July 1: What you need to know

The Brief A new state law will require boaters to have a watercraft operator's permit to drive a boat or personal watercraft (PWC) in Minnesota. The new rules will take effect July 1, and will start with boaters 21 and younger. By 2028, the requirements will extend to all ages. DNR officials say they are working to spread awareness ahead of the new requirements, instead of writing tickets.



A new law beginning on July 1 will affect who is allowed to legally drive on the water in Minnesota, and officials with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) want to ensure you’re aware before the new rules begin over the holiday weekend.

New Minnesota boating law

What we know:

The new rules will first apply to anyone 21 years old and younger – requiring them to obtain a watercraft operator's permit to legally drive on the water. The DNR says the requirement will gradually apply to older age groups over the next three years, with full enforcement for all residents beginning in 2028.

To obtain the permit, a person is required to go to a DNR website and pay a $34.95 one-time fee, then pass an online exam – all of which is estimated to take about three to four hours. The DNR says it does not collect any of the fee, and it is instead paid to the vendor of the program.

Officials say the course is similar to the one that 12- to 17-year-olds have historically taken when looking to become licensed. Once a person passes, they are immediately certified, and can print a certificate of completion until a permanent permit is received by mail.

After a motorist receives their boating permit, it will last a lifetime and renewal won’t be required.

People who already possess a valid watercraft operator’s permit from Minnesota or another state will not need to obtain a new permit to meet these requirements.

DNR awareness efforts

What they're saying:

Ahead of the new requirements, DNR officials say they want to spread awareness – not write tickets.

On Thursday, DNR officials held an informal presentation to help inform the public of the change ahead.

"It’s no secret that our lakes are our crown jewel, and people who love Minnesota love spending time on them," said Col. Robert Gorecki, assistant enforcement director with the DNR.

With more than 10,000 lakes to choose from, Minnesota is top-five in the nation when it comes to registered watercraft, with more than 800,000 registered in 2024-25.

Gorecki says it’s "abundantly clear" that people who receive certification are less likely to be involved in a serious accident.

"Watercraft-related fatalities in the last two years have been at historic lows, and we see this new requirement as an important part in ensuring that trend continues," said Gorecki.

What's next:

In the coming months, Gorecki says DNR officials will be focused on awareness before turning to enforcement efforts.

"We don't want to be issuing citations if we can avoid it," Gorecki said. "We're going to focus on education first."

Any potential citation would be similar to not having an ATV or snowmobiling permit, and would be a misdemeanor, Gorecki says.