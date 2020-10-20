New Minnesota COVID-19 testing lab opens to speed up result turnaround time

article

Minnesota has a new testing lab for COVID-19 tests that produce quick results.

Tuesday, Governor Tim Walz toured the new lab in Oakdale. The lab is a partnership between the state and Infinity BiologiX and Vault Health.

The new lab at the old Imation campus in Oakdale will be able process up to 30,000 saliva tests a day once it gets fully ramped up. The tests are coming in from saliva testing sites across the state, the latest of which opened in Brooklyn Park. This makes Minnesota one of the few states in the nation to start up its own lab to increase testing.

“This gives us an advantage that almost no other states possess,” said Walz. “It gives Minnesotans a piece of mind that if they think they need a test they’re going to get one, barrier-free, cost-free, get it back to them and do the things necessary to break the chain.”

The new lab now has the ability to give people COVID-19 test results within 24 to 48 hours, which is essential to people either get treatment or get back to work or school. The lab will also be able to simultaneously test each sample for the flu as well.

