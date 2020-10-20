Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:53 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Washington County, Wright County, Pierce County
4
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:53 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Kandiyohi County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Renville County, Sibley County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:53 AM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County

COVID-19 saliva testing site opens in Brooklyn Park Tuesday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Brooklyn Park
FOX 9

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - The first COVID-19 saliva testing site in the Twin Cities metro opened in Brooklyn Park Tuesday. 

It is one of 10 semi-permanent saliva testing sites the Minnesota is planning to open statewide to increase its COVID-19 testing capacity. There are already saliva testing sites open in Duluth, Winona and Moorhead. 

Minnesota to open 10 COVID-19 saliva testing sites

Minnesota will soon open 10 COVID-19 saliva testing sites.

Saliva testing is a polymerse chain reaction (PCR) test just like the nasal swab. It is not an antigen test. MDH says saliva testing is just as accurate as the nasal swab. 

To collect the saliva sample, an individual spits into a funnel attached to a small test tube until enough salvia is collected. They then close the tube with a plug that releases a preservative into the sample, which keeps it good for up to two weeks without needing refrigeration. Tests results are typically available within 48-72 hours. 

The Brooklyn Park saliva testing lab is located in the former Office Max building in the Starlite Center strip mall. It will be open Monday-Friday from 12 p.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. You can make an appointment ahead of time, but walk-ins are also permitted. 

The opening of the Brooklyn Park saliva testing site coincides with the opening of the state’s new saliva test processing lab in Oakdale, which is expected to more than double the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity. 