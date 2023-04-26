Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Stearns County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

New Jersey grandma of 10 plans to take grandkids to Disney with winnings from $1M Powerball

By Sydney Borchers
Published 
Lottery
FOX Business

What are the odds you win the lottery? You're more likely to be struck by lightning.

A 50-year-old woman has won big after buying a $2.00 Powerball ticket on the lottery app, Jackpocket.

The grandmother of 10 from New Jersey, who requested to remain anonymous, won a $1 million prize and purchased the ticket by using her phone, according to a Jackpocket press release.

The millionaire winner will reportedly be spending most of her winnings on her grandchildren.

GRANDMA GIVES GRANDSON $1 MILLION CALIFORNIA SCRATCHERS TICKET FOR HIS 18TH BIRTHDAY, WINS BIG

She told Jackpocket representatives that "vacations and trips to Disney are in their future," according to the release.

The grandma's grand prize marks the 28th person to win $1 million on a single ticket and the fourth million dollar winner in 2023, Jackpocket's release shared.

2023_04_20_NJ__1M_powerball_PR.jpg

The grandmother of 10 from New Jersey, who requested to remain anonymous, won a $1 million prize and purchased the ticket by using her phone. (Credit: Jackpocket)

She was notified of her win at 3 a.m., after receiving an email from the organization, according to Jackpocket representatives.

She was unable to go back to sleep after receiving the congratulatory email, and at 7 a.m. she called one of her friends to share the good news, Jackpocket stated.

"I didn’t believe it at first. I thought it was a scam. But when I realized it was for real, I was pretty happy!," the winner shared with Jackpocket officials.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn on April 15, but she did miss hitting the red Powerball number — 1-33-34-56-59.

The Gloucester County, New Jersey, resident "had a feeling to play" before officially ordering her ticket and taking home the big prize, the media release noted.

There have been nine New Jersey-specific players who have taken home the million dollar prize on Jackpocket and over 255,000 Jackpocket winners from New Jersey have taken home a total $59.5 million in prizes, since 2021.

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT SWELLS TO $476M AFTER NO WINNER TUESDAY NIGHT

The mission of Jackpocket is to "offer a convenient, fun, and responsible way to enjoy your favorite lottery games," the release added.

The Jackpocket app is available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia.

Get updates to this story on FOXBusiness.com.