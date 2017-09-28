Aladdin The Musical: Behind the Scenes
A behind the scenes look at Aladdin The Musical at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis.
Minnesota child expert suing Disney for stealing idea for 'Inside Out'
It's one of the highest grossing animated movies of all time. But a local child development expert claims Disney stole the idea for ‘Inside Out’ from her.
Permanent Threads for Teens location offers style for girls
You wouldn't often think of school district offices as the place for a girls' clothing boutique, but that's exactly what's happening in Shakopee, where a little extra space is making a big difference for at risk girls.