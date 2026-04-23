New immigration ordinance responding to ICE activity passed by St. Paul Council

The Brief The St. Paul City Council unanimously passed a new ordinance aimed at strengthening the separation between the city and federal immigration enforcement. The city has maintained a separation ordinance since 2004 and says the new policy adds another layer of protection to the city code. Proponents add that the additional ordinance equips city employees with "consistent guidance" on how to respond to and document federal immigration enforcement.



The St. Paul City Council unanimously passed an ordinance that they say strengthens the separation between local authorities and federal immigration enforcement.

READ MORE: Proposed St. Paul immigration ordinance aims to guide city response and reporting

St. Paul strengthens immigration enforcement separation ordinance

Big picture view:

In a 7-0 vote on Wednesday, the council adopted ORD 26-19, adding Chapter 44A to the Administrative Code.

The ordinance, according to the city, provides guidance to city staff on how to respond to and document federal immigration enforcement.

The addition is a direct response to Operation Metro Surge and an immigration enforcement operation in the city's Payne-Phalen neighborhood back in November 2025.

Supporters say those events exposed the limits of the existing separation ordinance.

What's next:

Public safety personnel for the city are now given "clear reporting structures" that are meant to improve information sharing both with the city council and community members.

Dig deeper:

The full ordinance presentation can be viewed below:

St. Paul council leaders praise strengthened separation ordinance

What they're saying:

Read the following St. Paul City Council member statements below:

Council President Rebecca Noecker: "This ordinance is about ensuring our values are reflected in how our city operates every day. Saint Paul has long been committed to maintaining a clear separation between local services and federal immigration enforcement—and Chapter 44A ensures that every employee knows their role and every resident can have confidence in how we operate."

Council Vice President Nelsie Yang: "What we experienced during Operation Metro Surge was unlawful and unjust, and it brought to light the need for consistent city staff training and reporting when federal immigration operations occur in our city. This important ordinance sets this expectation to ensure we deliver on our promises that our employees and resources won’t be used to carry out federal immigration operations and that we are a welcoming city to all."

HRA Chair and Councilmember Cheniqua Johnson: "Neighbors deserve a city that is clear, consistent, and grounded in trust. This ordinance strengthens how we show up—by providing thoughtful training and transparency—while respecting the expertise of our departments to lead with the right tools and support. It’s a practical step that keeps our focus where it belongs: on community, safety, and service for everyone who calls Saint Paul home."

Councilmember Molly Coleman: "2025 and 2026 have tested our separation ordinance in ways that could never have been imagined in 2004. It’s essential that we take the lessons our city has learned over the last six months to ensure that our city’s values- most importantly, our commitment to our immigrant neighbors and true public safety for all- continue to be upheld, no matter what challenges will come our way in the future. This new ordinance will ensure that our city staff have the needed training to uphold our separation ordinance, and that we have public accountability mechanisms in place so that our residents can be confident that our time and resources are being used in accordance with our laws and values."

Councilmember Saura Jost: "Strengthening our Separation Ordinance has been something our community has been demanding loudly and clearly since November. The clarity and guidelines provided by this ordinance are basic good governance and I am grateful for Councilmember Coleman’s thoughtful work on this ordinance."

Councilmember Hwa Jeong Kim: "I am proud to support this ordinance in direct response to our residents and to the reality of what we’ve witnessed this last year. It will not undo the harm already done. But it will make our city harder to exploit, our workers better supported, and our residents more informed."

Councilmember Anika Bowie: "Leadership on City Council means learning in real time and responding with action. The recent surge exposed where clarity and training are still needed. We owe it to our residents to be ready, not reactive. That means ensuring every city employee, including police, is trained, aligned, and accountable to the protections our separation ordinance promises. The Council must move forward with resolve and strengthen what keeps our communities safe."