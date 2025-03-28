New law enforcement technology to catch distracted drivers announced by MN state officials

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is showing new technology that will help in their fight against distracted driving. Officials say 29 people died in distracted driving-related crashes in 2024. The Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety said it provided a grant for new vehicles equipped with cameras to provide more visibility for officers.



State officials announced a new campaign against distracted driving as well as new vehicles equipped with cameras to provide more visibility.

Raw footage of the news conference can be viewed above.

New tech against distracted driving

What they're saying:

Officials from the Office of Traffic Safety, a branch of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, announced a new campaign against distracted driving on Thursday morning, saying law enforcement will have extra enforcement in place from April 1 to April 30.

Law enforcement authorities also showcased new vehicles they say were funded by a grant from the Office of Traffic Safety. Many of the vehicles are reportedly equipped with cameras that provide officers with 360-degree visibility. The law enforcement vehicles are also unmarked in order to better catch distracted driving behavior.

"I'm sure every one of us here can share a story about a distracted driver they've seen on the road in the past month, probably more than one," said Minnesota Department of Public Safety Enforcement and Public Information Coordinator Shannon Grabow. "And let's be honest, it's not just frustrating, it's downright aggravating."

Minnesota road incidents

By the numbers:

According to Minnesota state data, a total of 478 people died on Minnesota roads last year, with 29 people losing their lives in driving-related crashes.

Officials say the numbers are often underreported and that the preliminary data does not include the month of December.

There were 115,643 citations involving distracted driving in Minnesota between 2019 and 2024, according to numbers shared by the Department of Public Safety.

Anyone caught violating Minnesota's hands-free cell phone law faces a $100 fine for the first offense, as well as a $300 fine for the second and/or subsequent offense.

Drivers who cause someone's injury or death while violating the hands-free law can also face felony charges of criminal vehicular operation or homicide.

More information on the state's hands-free cell phone laws can be found here.

Resources for employers to help prevent distracted driving from the Minnesota Safety Council can be found here.