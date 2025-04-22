Neighbors describe 13-year-old crashing car into Robbinsdale home

article

The Brief Police say a 13-year-old boy crashed a SUV into a Robbinsdale home on Monday afternoon. The crash left a man inside seriously injured. Law enforcement says they plan to criminally charge the 13-year-old boy’s family member.



Neighbors along Grimes Avenue in Robbinsdale heard a large crash on Monday afternoon and rushed out of their homes to a sight they won’t soon forget.

Robbinsdale car crash described

What we know:

According to Robbinsdale Police, a 13-year-old boy was behind the wheel of a Chevy Tahoe that left a gaping hole in a home with two people inside the front bedroom.

"To see a car sticking out of the outside of it was pretty weird," neighbor Andy Watson told FOX 9 of the crash on Tuesday.

Police say this all happened because during a trip to the store, a woman allowed her young family member to drive the car around the neighborhood, and on the way home, the boy mistook the accelerator for the brake.

According to an online fundraiser, the homeowner suffered eight broken ribs and a broken collarbone in the crash.

Changing stories

Dig deeper:

At the scene, there was some confusion over who was driving the car, as both people inside tried to claim responsibility.

However, witnesses helped police confirm that it was the 13-year-old boy at the wheel.

Robbinsdale Police now say they plan to recommend a criminal charge of aiding and abetting criminal vehicular operation against the woman with the child.