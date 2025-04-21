13-year-old boy crashes SUV into Robbinsdale home, injuring 1 resident

The Brief A 13-year-old boy crashed an SUV into a Robbinsdale home after a family member let him drive to the store and around the neighborhood. There were two people at home at the time of the crash. One of them suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the crash. Police say the boy mistook the gas pedal for the brake, which led to the crash.



A 13-year-old boy crashed an SUV into a home in Robbinsdale on Monday evening, leaving one resident injured.

What we know:

Robbinsdale police say officers responded to a home on the 3200 block of Grimes Avenue North just before 6 p.m. on reports of a car that crashed into a house.

Officers found an SUV with the front third of the vehicle in the house. There were two people who were home at the time of the crash. One of them was injured after he was hit by the walls being pushed in by the SUV as it was crashing into the home, police say. That resident suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The second resident was uninjured in the crash.

Many witnesses identified a 13-year-old boy as the driver at the time of the crash. A woman who was the passenger, and believed to be a family member of the boy, told police that the boy was driving.

The woman reportedly let the boy drive around the neighborhood, and at one point he drove them to the store, police said.

On the way home, the boy mistook the gas pedal for the brake and crashed into the house.

What we don't know:

Police did not say if any arrests were made.