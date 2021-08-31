Nearly 1,200 Minnesotans have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine at Minnesota State Fair

article

Nearly 1,200 Minnesotans have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine at the Minnesota State Fair so far.

Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday that 1,199 fairgoers have received a COVID-19 vaccine at the Community Vaccine Clinic at the fairgrounds. The state is offering $100 Visa gift cards on site to the first 3,600 people who get their first vaccine dose at the fair. A total of 1,183 people have claimed gift cards.

Minnesota’s previous $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive program resulted in nearly 80,000 Minnesotans getting their first vaccine dose in a three-week period.

The Community Vaccine Clinic, located at the North End, is open daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Labor Day. Walk-ins are welcome, but fairgoers can also make an appointment beforehand here.

The vaccine clinic is offering both the two-dose Pfizer and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Only Minnesotans getting their first dose of the vaccine qualify for the $100 Visa gift card.