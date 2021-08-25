Minnesotans who get 1st COVID-19 vaccine shot at State Fair to get $100 gift card

article

Minnesota is offering $100 Visa gift cards on site to people who get their first dose of the COVID-19 at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

The first 3,600 people to get their first dose of vaccine at the Minnesota State Fair will be able to claim a $100 Visa gift card immediately after getting their shot, Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday.

Walz said his administration is "committed to meeting Minnesotans where they are and making it as convenient as possible to get a shot, including at the Great Minnesota Get-Together."

The incentive comes after the conclusion of Minnesota’s successful $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, which resulted in nearly 80,000 Minnesotans getting their first COVID-19 vaccine dose between July 30 and Aug. 22.

The State Fair vaccine clinic is located at the North End Event Center on the fairgrounds. Walk-ins are welcome, but fairgoers can make an appointment beforehand if they prefer. The vaccine clinic will be open all 12 days of the fair, but only the first 3,600 fairgoers to get the shot will be able to claim the $100 reward.

The Minnesota State Fair starts Thursday and runs through Labor Day. There will be no daily attendance limits and fairgoers are not required to wear masks or show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend.