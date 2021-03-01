Nearly 1 in 6 Minnesotans has at least 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Nearly one in six Minnesotans has now received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the latest data from the state health department shows.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Monday that as of Feb. 27, 902,242 people in Minnesota have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 467,300 are fully vaccinated, which is roughly 16.2% and 8.4% of the state’s population respectively. MDH’s reporting lags by a few days.

Over 52% of Minnesota seniors have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. Gov. Tim Walz has said he will expand vaccine eligibility to more groups once 70% of seniors have at one dose.

Minnesota has now administered approximately 87.1% of its vaccine supply, ranking fifth in the nation, according to Bloomberg.

Minnesotans are encouraged to sign up on the state’s Vaccine Connector website to be notified when they are eligible for a vaccine.

636 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

MDH reported 636 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths on Monday.

The 636 newly reported cases were out of 19,374 tests—a 3.3% positivity rate. The 7-day rolling average test positivity rate is 3.6%. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH.

The three deaths reported on Monday were a Hennepin County resident in their early 50s, a Ramsey County resident in their late 70s and a Dakota County resident in their early 90s.

One of the deaths was in a long-term care or assisted living facility and one was in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

There are currently 230 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, 48 of whom are in the ICU. COVID-19 hospitalizations remain at their lowest point since the state first started tracking that data in early June.