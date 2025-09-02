Diane’s place in NE Minneapolis named Restaurant of the Year

The Brief Food and Wine named Diane's Place its 2025 Restaurant of the Year. Executive chef and owner Diane Moua was formerly the pastry chef at Spoon and Stable, Bellecour and Demi and opened her Hmong American restaurant in April of 2024. Food and Wine cited the restaurant's high level of service and hospitality for the honor.



Just a few months after Bucheron in South Minneapolis won the James Beard award for best new restaurant, another restaurant in the city is getting national accolades as well.

'I was gonna cry'

What we know:

For Diane Moua, Diane's Place is about giving customers a taste of Hmong cuisine through her take on classic comfort food like French toast and chicken noodle soup.

Now the restaurant that opened almost a year and a half ago is savoring the limelight itself.

"Thrilling, amazing, you feel like your hard work is being seen," said Moua.

Taking care of people

Dig deeper:

The magazine says the eatery stood out for its high level of service and hospitality and the way Moua and her team share Hmong food through the menu and culture of the restaurant.

"We're a small restaurant in northeast Minneapolis, so to be on Food and Wine's list nationally, it's pretty amazing," said Moua.

Moua says what makes the honor even more special is that she gets to share it with her parents, who drive 2.5 hours each week to deliver vegetables they grow for the restaurant on their farm in Wisconsin.

She says the attention also shines the spotlight on Hmong food, which is having a moment right now, with the New York Times giving Diane's Place a joint review, alongside fellow Twin Cities chef Yia Vang's restaurant Vinai, just last week.

"This is the 50th year that the Hmong people have resided in the U.S. so to get all these accolades, this year especially, it is moving. it's very touching," said Moua.

Latest wave of accolades

What's next:

Moua has been nominated for best pastry chef and best chef Midwest by the James Beard Foundation, but she says she has no reservations about accepting this award.

"We are doing really good right now, and hopefully we can keep this up," said Moua.