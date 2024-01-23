Name a Snowplow contest voting begins today

The fourth annual "Name a Snowplow" contest is now open for voting.



The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has announced the top name submissions that could become new MnDOT snowplow names – one new name for each MnDOT district.

The public can vote for their favorite witty, unique or winter-themed name through Jan. 28. A list of finalist names, and where to vote – up to eight selections – can be found here.



According to a press release, MnDOT received more than 8,000 snowplow name submissions in December. Staff reviewed the suggestions and selected 50 finalists for public voting.



The agency considered a variety of factors, including, "uniqueness, frequency of submissions, Minnesota-specific ideas, and names that would be easily identifiable and understandable to most audiences."

Throughout previous years, 24 named snowplows have been selected through contest voting, and MnDOT staff have also helped to name three additional snowplows as well: Giiwedin-The North Wind; Goonodaabaan-Snow Vehicle (both Ojibwe); and Icamna-Blizzard (Dakota) in acknowledgement of the highways the state plows adjacent to tribal lands.

Winning names will be announced in late January.