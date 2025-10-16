Musical adaptation of Prince's 'Purple Rain' takes the stage in Minneapolis

article

The Brief Previews for the musical adaptation of Prince's "Purple Rain" begin on Thursday in Minneapolis. Preview shows are booked for the next three weeks at the State Theatre. The show officially debuts for its pre-Broadway run on Nov. 5.



Before it hits Broadway, Minneapolis will get the first look at the musical adaptation of Prince's rock drama film "Purple Rain" starting on Thursday.

‘Purple Rain’ musical in Minneapolis

What we know:

Previews for the "Purple Rain" musical at the State Theatre in Minneapolis start on Thursday.

During previews – basically a test run for the show – the director and crew can make tweaks to the performance before the official debut.

Previews for the musical run through early November.

What's next:

The show "officially" opens on Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for that performance are already sold out.

Local perspective:

You can buy tickets for the show through Ticketmaster. Prices start at $87.50.

Who is starring in the ‘Purple Rain’ musical?

Big picture view:

Based on Prince's 1984 film, the "Purple Rain" musical was adapted for the stage by writers Albert Magnoli and William Blinn and the Minneapolis showings are being directed by Tony Award-nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz.

The musical stars Kris Kollins as "The Kid" – Prince's role in the film. Rachel Webb plays The Kid's girlfriend Apollonia.

Kollins is making his professional stage debut. Webb most recently starred in the hit musical "& Juliet" – an alternative telling of Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet."