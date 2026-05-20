Flanders Fire investigation update: Sheriff says 'we're close'

The Brief The Crow Wing County board voted to extend its local emergency for the Flanders Fire on Wednesday. Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang told board members Wednesday that the Flanders Fire investigation is progressing and investigators are getting close to conclusions on the investigation. The sheriff indicated the campfire may have been from the night before and reignited the following day because of strong winds.



The Crow Wing County Sheriff says the investigation into the Flanders Fire is moving ahead as the county board voted to extend an emergency declaration.

Flanders Fire investigation

What we know:

Speaking Wednesday morning, the sheriff told Crow Wing County board members that investigators were getting "close."

He explained fire investigators had been able to identify three fires close to the origin and ultimately one smaller fire that had likely been the source of the wildfire.

"There was one particular of interest that was a little smaller than a normal campfire," said Sheriff Eric Klang. "And I think the reason that was smaller than a normal campfire was because of the concern of this, because it was very windy that day, and it would have got out of hand."

Dig deeper:

The sheriff told board members that it's possible that the campfire was from the night before and spooled up the following day because of the winds.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota DNR said the fire likely started on the north side of Flanders Lake. Investigators said they had identified "people of interest" in the fire and requested that people in the area of Flanders Lake, particularly on the lake's western side, check any Ring or trail cameras from Friday, May 15 to Sunday, May 17.

Fire now mostly contained

Big picture view:

As of Wednesday, the Minnesota Incident Command System says the Flanders Fire is now 95% contained and the fire size stands at 1,686 acres.

Along with extending the local emergency, Crow Wing County officials also approved a special timber auction to clean up some of the damaged trees from the fire.