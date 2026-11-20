The Brief Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport officials say they expect more than 405,000 people to pass through security between Nov. 20 and Nov. 30. About 46,000 passengers are expected to pass through the airport on Nov. 25, and Nov. 29 is expected to be the busiest travel day, with about 46,700 passengers. AAA projects a slightly smaller number of Thanksgiving travelers this season, with about 81.5 million people nationwide expected to travel at least 50 miles from their home, compared to 81.6 million travelers last year.



Thanksgiving travel season is kicking off, and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) officials are warning of large crowds during peak travel times now through the end of the month.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Thanksgiving travel

By the numbers:

The Metropolitan Airport Commission (MAC) said it expects more than 405,000 people to pass through security between Nov. 20 and Nov. 30, in addition to arriving and connecting passengers at MSP.

Airport officials say more than 38,000 travelers are expected to pass through security on Friday, Nov. 20.

Wednesday, Nov. 25, is forecast to be the busiest day before Thanksgiving with about 46,000 passengers.

Sunday, Nov. 29, is projected to be the busiest travel day after the holiday, with more than 46,700 travelers moving through MSP checkpoints, officials said.

Travelers should expect heavy traffic at ticketing, security screening, concourses and gate areas.

What they're saying:

CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) Brian Ryks said, "Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel periods of the year, and we are excited to welcome travelers through MSP Airport as they begin their holiday journeys. We encourage travelers to plan ahead, arrive early and take advantage of new airport venues and other amenities to help make their trip as smooth as possible."

AAA and TSA on Thanksgiving Day

Big picture view:

AAA released data showing slightly lower nationwide travel projections compared to last year, with 81.5 million people expected to travel at least 50 miles from their home, compared to 81.6 million last year.

The forecast represents a slight 0.1% dip—about 121,000 fewer travelers—which would end a three-year streak of record-setting Thanksgiving travel that began in 2023.

Even with the minor pullback, AAA emphasizes that overall volume remains near historic highs and highways and airports will still be packed.

Thanksgiving travel tips

What you can do:

MSP officials shared the following Thanksgiving travel tips:

Before You Leave

Arrive Early: Plan to arrive at least 2 hours before domestic flights and 3 hours before international flights.

Prebook Parking: Reserve parking online at least 12 hours in advance to guarantee a spot and lock in the lowest daily rates.

Check TSA Rules: Review current TSA identification requirements and restrictions for carry-on and checked bags before packing.

Getting Through Security

Book MSP RESERVE: Reserve a spot in the security line for free ahead of time (availability is limited and hours vary by terminal).

Pick-Up & Drop-Off Shortcuts

Wait at Cell Phone Lots: Drivers can park for free at the cell phone lots on Post Road until the passenger is ready at the curb.

Terminal 1 Overflow: Use the overflow curb on the east side of the upper-level Departures median. Take the elevator, escalator, or stairs up one level to the mezzanine, then cross the short skyway into the terminal.

Terminal 2 Express Lane: Head to the Purple Ramp (Level 2) for a covered loading zone with quick sky bridge access directly into the terminal.