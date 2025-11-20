MSP Airport Thanksgiving travel: What to expect

article

The Brief MSP Airport anticipates more than 441,000 travelers between Thursday, Nov. 20, and Monday, Dec. 1. Sunday, Nov. 30, is expected to be the busiest day with more than 49,000 passengers. AAA is projecting the 2025 Thanksgiving holiday travel period to be another record-setting year.



The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) is bracing for a busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period lasting through early December.

Holiday travel at MSP

Local perspective:

MSP is preparing for a busy travel period, with more than 441,000 people expected to pass through security checkpoints over 12 days. Wednesday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 30, are projected to be the busiest days, with an estimated 47,000 to 49,000 people walking through the doors each day.

"We will see passenger activity pick up a week out from Thanksgiving as many get a jump-start on their holiday travels," explained Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which owns and operates MSP.

Travelers using the airport between Nov. 20 and Dec. 1 should prepare for busy roadways and terminals due to an increased number of drivers picking up and dropping off passengers for the holidays, the airport says.

To help manage the congestion, MSP has opened a new FLEX Lane at Terminal 1 for an additional area to pick-up and drop-off passengers. This new zone is located across from the primary drop-off curb, and offers terminal access through doors 5–8.

Big picture view:

AAA is predicting a record-setting Thanksgiving travel season, anticipating at least 81.8 million people will travel at least 50 miles or more from home. The majority, an estimated 73 million people, plan to travel by car, up 1.3 million people from last year.

Air travel is also expected to rise, with roughly 6 million travelers taking domestic flights, a 2% increase over the previous year, according to AAA.

Holiday travel tips

MSP provided tips for those planning to travel during the holidays:

MSP passengers can reserve a spot in the security line for free using MSP reserve

Travelers can pre-book parking online , though it must be made at least 12 hours prior to the scheduled arrival time.

Travelers using Terminal 1 can view the checkpoint wait-time boards upon arrival. All gates can be accessed from either checkpoint, though the North Checkpoint often has shorter wait times.

Drivers can use the new FLEX Lane option, or use either level of the terminal to pick up or drop off passengers.

To help reduce congestion, drivers are encouraged to wait at the free cellphone lots, located on Post Road, until their party is ready to be picked up.