Brooklyn Park police ask for public's help in finding assault suspect

The Brief Authorities are searching for an assault suspect who they say broke into a woman's home and held her at gunpoint. The assault happened around 5 a.m. in the 7600 block of Hampshire Avenue North. Police are asking residents in the area to check their cameras and yards for video or possible evidence.



Brooklyn Park police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who they say broke into a woman's home and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.

Search for Brooklyn Park assault suspect

Big picture view:

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said officers responded to a reported home invasion in the 7600 block of Hampshire Avenue North around 5 a.m. on Friday.

Officers say the victim reported being woken up by a man who was holding her at gunpoint. That man then demanded money before he sexually assaulted her.

Police say the suspect fled before they arrived.

Suspect description:

Police say the suspect is a light-skinned black man in his early 20s who was wearing a black hoodie-style sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and glasses. He reportedly has a medium build and was estimated to be between 5-foot-2-inches and 5-foot-6-inches in height.

What's next:

Authorities are asking the public to check their cameras and yards for any video footage or evidence that could assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Brooklyn Park police at 763-493-8222 or through Tip411.