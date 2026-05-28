Girls flag football: MSHSL to consider emerging sport status for 2026–27 school year

The Brief The Minnesota State High School League Board will consider recognizing girls flag football as an emerging sport on Tuesday, June 2. Participation in girls flag football has grown rapidly, with 104 programs expected in 2026. The Minnesota Vikings have invested more than $2 million to support the sport’s expansion since 2022.



High school girls flag football in Minnesota could soon take a big step toward official recognition as the sport continues to grow across the state.

MSHSL to discuss proposal for emerging sport status

What we know:

The Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors will review a proposal on Tuesday, June 2, that would give high school girls flag football "Emerging Sport" status starting in the 2026–2027 school year.

The proposal comes from the Minnesota High School Girls Flag Advisory Council, which includes school administrators, athletic directors and coaches from around the state. If approved, the MSHSL would take over key aspects of the sport’s governance, such as student eligibility, registration, insurance and assigning a league liaison.

This would mark a significant step toward fully-sanctioned, interscholastic competition for girls flag football in Minnesota. The number of schools participating in girls flag football has jumped from just four in 2024 to 51 in 2025, and is expected to reach 104 in 2026.

This growth reflects a nationwide trend, as girls flag football is currently the fastest-growing high school sport in the country.

"The momentum behind girls flag football in Minnesota over the past three years has been incredible, and achieving emerging status is an important next step in creating long-term opportunities for female student-athletes across the state," said Brett Taber, vice president of social impact at the Minnesota Vikings. "Recognition as an emerging sport by the MSHSL would set girls flag football on a pathway for deserved recognition and sustainable growth while giving more girls the opportunity to compete, represent their schools and enjoy the life lessons that come from high school athletics."

Vikings invest in flag football

Why you should care:

Since 2022, the Minnesota Vikings have invested more than $2 million to help expand girls flag football and remove barriers to participation.

In 2025, the Vikings helped launch Minnesota’s first high school girls flag football league with 51 schools, and partnered with seven NCAA institutions to create the region’s first collegiate women’s flag league.

By the numbers:

The sport is now offered in 22 states and Washington D.C., and Minnesota’s league is expanding into neighboring states like Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota. The Vikings are continuing to push for official varsity recognition as the sport grows.

The Vikings’ support has helped more girls access school-based athletics and has brought new opportunities to communities across Minnesota and the surrounding region.

What we don't know:

The outcome of the Minnesota State High School League Board’s vote on June 2 is not yet known, and it’s unclear how soon full varsity status could follow if emerging sport recognition is granted.