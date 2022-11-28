MPRB Trail Plowing Status map to offer trail, sidewalk updates

article

With the first dusting of measurable snow already come and gone, and another on the way, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) has announced a new Trail Plowing Status map.

The tool shows real-time plowing activity from MPRB maintenance crews on park trails and sidewalks throughout the city when snowfalls accumulate to two inches or more. The map can be found here.

You can also request a sidewalk or trail clearing as winter weather continues throughout the season.